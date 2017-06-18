WBIR
Drowning confirmed at Fort Dickerson Quarry

KFD confirms there has been a drowning in South Knoxville. A call came to dispatch around 8 p.m. that someone had jumped off the rocks at the quarry. Crews have shifted to recovery mode.

WBIR 10:32 PM. EDT June 18, 2017

UPDATED STORY, Sunday, 9:15 p.m.: The Knoxville Fire Department has confirmed a drowning at Fort Dickerson Quarry in South Knoxville.

As of Sunday evening, crews were in recovery mode, searching for a body.

Captain D.J. Corcoran of the Knoxville Fire Department said the person who drowned had not been at the quarry very long before they jumped from the rocks before 8 p.m..

Corcoran said Knox County Rescue would be stepping in to conduct the search.

Original story:

Knox County Dispatch has confirmed reports of a drowning Sunday evening at Fort Dickerson Quarry in South Knoxville.

The call came in shortly after 7:30 p.m Sunday evening.

The Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Police Department had crews on the scene. A water rescue squad was also at the quarry.

Captain D.J. Corcoran with the Knoxville Fire Department said the reported person jumped and never resurfaced. Corcoran said there have been false alarms in the past, so KFD was still trying to figure out the facts.

Corcoran said around 8:30 p.m. the crew would commit to two hours to try and rescue the person.

10News will update this story when more details are revealed.

