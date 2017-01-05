Crews preparing roads for winter weather in East Tennessee

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews make salt brine in East Tennessee. (Photo: Mark Nagi, Tennessee Department of Transportation)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Knox County crews are pre-treating roadways Thursday ahead of expected winter weather.

TDOT and Knox County began pre-treating roadways with salt brine Wednesday and Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of East Tennessee, including Knoxville from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

TDOT has 204 salt trucks, 106 plows and nearly 73,000 tons of salt at its disposal. This year TDOT has a $7.7 million budget to deal with ice and snow in the region.

Knox County’s Highway Department has pre-treated 1,392 lane miles of primary and secondary roads.

Knox County has about 4,500 tons of salt, 30,000 galls of salt brine and 5,000 of calcium chloride ready to use.

The county has 14 trucks with brine spreaders, 17 snow plows and 17 four-wheel-drive trucks that can be equipped with smaller snow plows for use on more narrow roads.

