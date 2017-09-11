CROSSVILLE - Crossville police are looking into the circumstances that led to the death of a 4-year-old boy on Friday.

Officers were sent Friday afternoon to a home on Jesse Loop. They were told the unnamed child and his father had been out riding on an ATV that flipped, injuring the child.

The father tried to revive the boy, and emergency responders also worked to revive him when they got to the home, according to a notice from the Crossville Police Department.

The boy was first taken for treatment to Cumberland Medical Center and then to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he died shortly before midnight, according to authorities.

The investigation is "ongoing," according to the police department.

