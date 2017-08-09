Crossville remembers fallen K-9 officer Cain

CROSSVILLE, TENN. - Dozens of people gathered Wednesday night to remember a Crossville Police K-9 who died defending his handler.

Cain was a Belgian Malinious who had been with the department for three years.

Cain's handler, Crossville Police Department Lt. Bart Riden, said "thank you" a lot on Wednesday.

"It's amazing to me, how many people nationwide, you know?" said Riden, as he read through letters he received in support.

As he opened cards with thoughtful notes from all over the place, he opened his heart to receive the well wishes of his community, after the death of his friend and K-9 partner.

Cain had become a part of Riden's family.

"Even when I was alone on calls, I knew he was just a button push away," said Riden.

Now, it was his Crossville family who reached out to support him during Cain's visitation.

"I think that's what people are feeling—that there's just a great loss," said Crossville resident Gail Rubin Kunish. "And I can't imagine what him and his family are going through, because those dogs are integral to their families."

People wrote notes on Cain's mural in support, but Mary Rose wanted to give something different.

"I just feel so bad for the officer," said Rose.

Her painted rock was one of many pieces of Cain's memorial along the entryway.

"He's a hero," said Rose. "Both of them are. And this is our fallen heroes—I put it on my rock. I think we should all be here to support our police officers."

So while Riden received many thanks for his service, he's saying thank you himself—to a partner who will live on in his heart.

"We'll never forget him," said Riden.

On Thursday, a memorial procession will travel on Main Street from Central Baptist Church (346 S. Main Street) starting at 11 a.m. to the Duer Soccer Complex. The public is invited to line the streets if they wish to honor Cain and his sacrifice.

Law enforcement and first responders are welcome to join the procession by arriving at the church by 10:30 a.m.

The soccer complex is located at 558 Crossroads Drive in Crossville.

