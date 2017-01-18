Crowdsourcing Crime Fighting: Why sharing online might not help catch crooks

Gary Glarner helps people secure their homes at his Turkey Creek business.

Two thieves tiptoeing where they don't belong. The pair cover their faces when they spot cameras inside a South Knoxville home.

This same home was broken into just seven days prior.



"We installed a home security and closed circuit TV system to record in case someone comes back in,” explained Richard Reagan.



The video shows one thief run as the alarm system chirps, rather than run the other hides his face as he continues searching. The remaining thief sprints out the door just before the home's alarm goes off.



"I hate a crook. I hate a thief. Someone who comes into a place where you're supposed to be secure and takes the things you've worked the hardest for,” said Reagan.



Reagan installed the systems for the son of a coworker after the first break in. Both incidents have been reported to Knoxville Police. They've also been shared to Facebook in hopes of catching the thieves.



The video has gotten more than 150 shares and comments requesting information.



"It makes them feel more secure that everybody is looking for this guy not just them,” explained Gary Glarner, who specializes in home security at Watchdog Surveillance and Spy Gear in Turkey Creek.

He says his sales have increased as video technology has gotten better.



"The clarity and digital zoom in, is so much better for recognition,” said Glarner.



KPD says posting videos like this can sometimes do more harm than good. It can tip off criminals that there's evidence and sometimes innocent people can end up being blamed on social media for these crimes.

They say the best move is to turn over evidence to investigators and let police release it when they need the public's help.



Reagan hopes for justice and believes spreading the word on this video will help put the intruders behind bars.



"It’s a great tool you can't argue with the video and say, 'It wasn't me,'” said Reagan.

Again, KPD says sharing this video is not always the best move. Recently they had a business burglary where photos of a suspect where shared online. According to KPD, people on the site identified the wrong person which led to an innocent man being blamed on social media for the crime.

