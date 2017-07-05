Crunching the numbers: Fireworks and noise complaints after the Fourth of July

Festival on the 4th fireworks 2017. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa, WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - When it comes to fireworks on the Fourth of July, some people choose to leave it to the professionals, while others bring them into their neighborhoods.

When the fireworks started going off on Tuesday night, the phones at local law enforcement agencies did, too.

Knoxville Police took 327 firework calls for service from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Of that total, 187 calls occurred from 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 through 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 4.

The City of Knoxville took 202 calls on July 4. The county took 105.

© 2017 WBIR.COM