Cruze Farm opening permanent location in East Knox County

WBIR 9:56 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

Cruze Farm will soon open a permanent shop on Asbury Road in East Knox County.

The company announced the news on Instagram and Facebook Wednesday night, saying the spot carries a special connection to their story.

"The Asbury community in East Knox County is a special place for us because that is where my great grandfather started milking cows," the post said

The dairy has opened pop-up ice cream shops in downtown Knoxville the past two summers. This year's pop-up shop on Gay Street closed Sept. 10.

The permanent location will be at 2721 Asbury Road, about seven miles east of downtown Knoxville.

The announcement said it will open "soon."

