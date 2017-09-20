Cruze Farm opening permanent location in East Knox County

Cruze Farm announced it is opening a permanent location at 2721 Asbury Road in East Knox County. (Photo: Cruze Farm/Erin McCall Photography)

Cruze Farm will soon open a permanent shop on Asbury Road in East Knox County.

The company announced the news on Instagram and Facebook Wednesday night, saying the spot carries a special connection to their story.

"The Asbury community in East Knox County is a special place for us because that is where my great grandfather started milking cows," the post said.

The dairy has opened pop-up ice cream shops in downtown Knoxville the past two summers. This year's pop-up shop on Gay Street closed Sept. 10.

The permanent location will be at 2721 Asbury Road, about seven miles east of downtown Knoxville.

The announcement said it will open "soon."

