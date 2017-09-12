(Photo: Culvers)

CULVER'S OPENS KNOXVILLE LOCATION - Butterburgers, custard, and concrete mixers will soon be on the menu in East Tennessee.

Culver's opened its first Knoxville location Tuesday.

Ron Dresen, along with his wife Anita, are the owners of the Knoxville franchise. The restaurant is located at 9113 Kingston Pike. That's near the Cedar Bluff intersection between the CVS and Bojangles.

The restaurant chain got its start in rural Wisconsin and is famous for its butterburgers, Wisconsin cheese curds, crinkle cut fries and offering up a different custard creation every day.

Dresen explained to 10News that he used to live in Wisconsin and he and his wife have been in Knoxville for about 14 years. He said they've talked about opening a Culver's franchise for years to bring a little piece of Wisconsin down here.

Since it first began, Culver's has grown to more than 600 franchises across 24 states.

