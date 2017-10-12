Cumberland County officers searching for missing Crossville woman

Cumberland County officers are looking for a Crossville woman that's been missing since Tuesday.
Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Shanin Mehle disappeared on Oct. 10. Officers were sent out to check on an abandoned vehicle belonging to Mehle.
According to deputies, the vehicle was blocking a driveway around 5:07 p.m. Tuesday. Shanin had apparently left the residence she had been staying at around 2:00 p.m. that day.
The sheriff's office issued a look out to surrounding agencies and hospitals and the search is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call investigator David Gibson at (931)-484-6176.
