Cyclist hit by vehicle near Dutch Valley

KNOXVILLE - Knox County dispatch confirmed a cyclist was hit by a vehicle near Dutch Valley Sunday afternoon.

The conditions of both the cyclist and driver of the vehicle are unknown at this time.

It is also unknown at this time whether or not the cyclist was riding a bicycle or a motorcycle.

The call came down around 1:05 p.m.

Knoxville Police Department, emergency responders and Knoxville Fire Department responded to the incident.

This story is still developing. We'll continue to bring you updates as we receive them.

© 2017 WBIR.COM