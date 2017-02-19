Cyclist killed in Oak Ridge crash

OAK RIDGE - Oak Ridge police are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said an SUV hit a cyclist at the intersection of Highway 58 and Blair Road.

Police shut down both lanes of the highway after the incident. ORPD's public information officer said the road will likely be shut down until 6:00 p.m.

No names or descriptions were given for either party. ORPD said it will be releasing more information as late as Monday.

