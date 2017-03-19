WBIR
Dandridge house fire turns deadly, kills one

WBIR 11:00 AM. EDT March 19, 2017

DANDRIDGE, TENN. - One person is dead after a house fire in Jefferson County Saturday night.

Dandridge fire officials confirm someone died in a fire at 1608 Sandy Ridge Road in Dandridge. 

Earlier, county dispatch officials said at least one occupant had been trapped inside. 

Officials first received the call around 7:30 Saturday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the fire, and the state fire marshal's office is on scene to investigate the cause of the fire. 

We'll continue to update this article as more details are released. 

