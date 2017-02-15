Dark Chocolate and Banana Fondue

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped dark chocolate

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons cubed butter

1/4 cup Caramel

Two sliced bananas

3 tablespoons chopped walnuts

1/4 cup crushed banana chips

Directions:

Create a double boiler with sauce pan filled with water one fourth high and glass bowl firmly fitting the top of the bowl. Heat medium low to medium heat. In bowl place heavy cream, dark chocolate, and butter. Stir until it becomes smooth. Add bananas, walnuts, crush banana chips, and caramel. Continue to stir and heat until mixture is thinned to consistency desired. Transfer to fondue pot. Serve with strawberries, bananas, marshmallows, pretzels, etc.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 2/15/17

(© 2017 WBIR)