Dark Chocolate, Cherry and Pistachio Protein Cookies

Knox Provisions: Protein Cookies

WBIR 10:25 AM. EST January 25, 2017

Ingredients:

One cup vanilla protein powder

1/2 cup roughly chopped pistachios

1/2 cup roughly chopped dark chocolate

1/2 cup roughly chopped dried cherries

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

1 teaspoon water

1/2 cup finely chopped pistachios

Directions:

In a bowl combine protein powder and coconut oil.  Add pistachios, dark chocolate, and cherries.  Gradually add a little bit of water until dough forms, about 1 teaspoon to 2 teaspoons.  Roll into 1 inch balls. Then roll ball mixture into finally chopped pistachios. 

Yields 12 to 18 servings
Place in airtight container. Protein cookies will last for one week.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 1/25/17
 

