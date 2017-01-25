Dark Chocolate, Cherry and Pistachio Protein Cookies

Ingredients:
One cup vanilla protein powder
1/2 cup roughly chopped pistachios
1/2 cup roughly chopped dark chocolate
1/2 cup roughly chopped dried cherries
1/2 cup melted coconut oil
1 teaspoon water
1/2 cup finely chopped pistachios
Directions:
In a bowl combine protein powder and coconut oil. Add pistachios, dark chocolate, and cherries. Gradually add a little bit of water until dough forms, about 1 teaspoon to 2 teaspoons. Roll into 1 inch balls. Then roll ball mixture into finally chopped pistachios.
Yields 12 to 18 servings
Place in airtight container. Protein cookies will last for one week.
Presented by: Knox Provisions
Date: 1/25/17
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs