Dark Chocolate, Cherry and Pistachio Protein Cookies

Ingredients:

One cup vanilla protein powder

1/2 cup roughly chopped pistachios

1/2 cup roughly chopped dark chocolate

1/2 cup roughly chopped dried cherries

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

1 teaspoon water

1/2 cup finely chopped pistachios

Directions:

In a bowl combine protein powder and coconut oil. Add pistachios, dark chocolate, and cherries. Gradually add a little bit of water until dough forms, about 1 teaspoon to 2 teaspoons. Roll into 1 inch balls. Then roll ball mixture into finally chopped pistachios.

Yields 12 to 18 servings

Place in airtight container. Protein cookies will last for one week.

