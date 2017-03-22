Dark Chocolate Gluten-Free Granola Bars

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups Sorghum Syrup

2 cups creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

4 cups rice Krispies

4 cups quick cooking oats

1/2 cup dark chocolate cocoa powder

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 teaspoon salt

12 oz bag chocolate chips

Directions:

Aluminum foil a 9 x 13 baking dish. Spray aluminum foil with baking spray and set aside. In a microwave melt sorghum, peanut butter and brown sugar for one minute or until mixture becomes smooth. In a large mixing bowl combine Rice Krispies, oats, dark chocolate cocoa powder, vanilla and salt. Add melted mixture to dry ingredients and combine. Stir in chocolate chips. Press mixture out into greased aluminum foil baking dish. Refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes. Turn mixture out onto cutting board and Peel back aluminum foil. Cut into 1 inch bars. Bars will stay fresh for up to one week in airtight container or Ziploc bags.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 3/22/17

