David G. Jolley nominated for US Marshal in East Tenn.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

President Donald Trump nominated David G. Jolley to serve as the U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Tuesday.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) released a statement about the president's nomination:

"David Jolley is extremely qualified to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee. David has had a long, distinguished career in law enforcement, including as a special agent for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and as director of the Tennessee Valley Authority Police. He knows exactly what his job demands having previously served as a U.S. Marshal during the President George W. Bush administration, and I know that East Tennesseans will be well served by his leadership in this position. I thank President Trump for choosing such an outstanding individual and am proud to recommend David to my colleagues for confirmation."

According to a White House press release, Jolley has served 18 years for T.B.I. and has a B.S. in Criminal Justice Administration from Middle Tennessee State University. Jolley served for seven years as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee.

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander also praised President Trump for his nomination of Jolley.

"Mr. Jolley has had a distinguished career in law enforcement - including formerly serving as the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee - and he will serve East Tennesseans with integrity. I hope the Senate will quickly consider his nomination."

