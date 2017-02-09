A sign outside the Mountain View Department of Children's Services facility in Dandridge, Tenn.

The state Department of Children's Services is moving to convert part of the Mountain View Youth penal center into a privately run treatment center.

Rob Johnson, DCS spokesman, stressed Thursday the Dandridge center itself will remain open. But the state argues that in its traditional role as a "secure" center for hardened juvenile offenders Mountain View is now underused.

DCS announced the development Thursday afternoon.

Mountain View Detention Center (Photo: Dandridge (WBIR))

The idea is install a 60-bed, "Level Three" center that would offer youth in custody more chances to learn job skills and get treatment. It would be "staff secure," but would allow juveniles in custody more freedom to move around - without the perimeter razor wire that's now in place.

Mountain View can accommodate 144 people; there are 39 there now, according to DCS.

"We have a really big need for these Level 3 beds," Johnson said.

Mountain View is one of three such centers in Tennessee with elevated security designed to house serious offenders. In recent years it's been the site of escape attempts and assaults on staff members.

The trend is to de-emphasize the traditional state corrections center and emphasize, when possible, more treatment-based options for juvenile offenders, according to Johnson.

Mountain View would keep a "hardware-secure" area with up to 24 beds, the razor-wire fence and steel doors. It would also be run by the private operator, which would lease Mountain View from the state.

"Some of the youth in DCS custody have serious crimes against persons on their records and are not ready for a less restrictive placement," a DCS release states.

Some offenders, for example, are in custody for homicide.

Mountain View Youth Development Center (Photo: WBIR)

Johnson said DCS already contracts with almost 30 firms that provide services so it wouldn't necessarily have to seek formal proposals in a bidding system for Mountain View .

Making the change, according to DCS, would free up $3 million for "prevention services" that could go to help reach young people to ensure they don't end up in the juvenile judicial system.

No firm decisions have been made, however, he said.

Level Three centers are eligible for some federal funding, according to the state.

