Deadline arrives for AJ Building proposals

Proposals to buy and redevelop Knox County's Andrew Johnson Building face a Thursday afternoon deadline.

Any interest in acquiring the historic former hotel on the south end of Gay Street are due by 2 p.m. Thursday to the county's Procurement Department.

After the deadline falls, those who are interested in the property will become public. Their pitches, however, won't see daylight until they're ready to go to Knox County Commission, according to county spokesman Michael Grider.

Mayor Tim Burchett has been interested in getting the building back onto the tax roles for several years. Downtown is thriving - a perfect time to put the A.J. Building, as it's known, up for sale.

Currently, it serves as headquarters for Knox County Schools.

In July 2015, the county put out a Request for Information, or RFI, to see what companies at the time might've been interested in buying the building. Seven groups expressed interest and proposed a variety of uses.

This spring Knox County put out a Request for Proposals, or RFP, and formally took the first steps to determine the future of the building.

Burchett said he was open to all ideas for the building, whether for residential condos or apartments, other business ventures or redeveloping the property as a hotel.

Knox County Schools will have to move if someone buys the building and redevelops it.

