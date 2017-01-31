Death row inmate dies of natural causes

Walter L. Caruthers (Photo: Tennessee Department of Corrections)

A Tennessee inmate who has been on death row since 1983 died of natural causes Monday at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Officials said Walter L. Caruthers was pronounced dead shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Caruthers was convicted of robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and murder in Knox County, and was sentenced to death on Feb. 8, 1983.

The Department of Corrections said an autopsy will be performed, as is required for all in custody deaths.

