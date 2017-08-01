Debating homework vs. no homework

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Pharmacies work to make Naloxone availableAug. 1, 2017, 11:11 p.m.
-
Fulmer speaks to Knox County teachers about suicide…Aug. 1, 2017, 7:19 p.m.
-
Parenting 101: Homework vs. no homeworkAug. 1, 2017, 4:50 p.m.