Deer killed in Sumner County to be certified a world record

Tabitha Lavacot, Leith Konyndyk, Eric Anderson, Dale Grandstaff and Russ Scoklund measure the rack for the deer Stephen Tucker killed in Sumner County. (Photo: Mike Organ/The Tennessean)

The pending world record whitetail deer belongs to Gallatin resident Stephen Tucker.

Tucker, 27, killed the trophy buck with a muzzleloader in Sumner County in November, but a 60-day drying out period had to take place in order to allow for possible shrinkage of the antlers.

That period ended on Monday and a measurement of the 47-point rack was made by a Boone and Crockett panel of four judges, who gave the deer a score of 312 3/8.

Gallatin resident Stephen Tucker, 26, shows off the whitetail deer with a 47-point rack he killed in Sumner County on Monday (Photo: Submitted)

That is larger than the non-typical current net world record of 307 5/8 killed in 2003 by Tony Lovstuen in Albia, Iowa. That deer had 38 points.

The world record is pending official certification, which won’t take place until the Boone and Crockett awards banquet in 2019.

Deer racks are measured from several angles at the farthest points using the official Boone and Crockett scoring method.

A non-typical rack is asymmetrical and does not have the same number of points on each side like a typical rack.

The measurement took place at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tucker was allowed to watch. It took nearly four hours to complete.

The TWRA declared the deer a new state record. It beat the record set in 2000 in Sumner County by Dave Wachtel, whose deer grossed 256 pounds and netted 244 3/8.

Tucker’s deer weighed about 150 pounds and was estimated to be 3½ years old.

