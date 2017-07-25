Democrats cry foul over Monroe Co. GOP advertisement

Democrats have taken issue with this ad for a Reagan Day fundraiser dinner, which claims the Monroe County Register of Deeds is selling tickets. Register of Deeds Millie Estes says the claim is false. (Photo: WBIR)

MADISONVILLE - The Tennessee Democratic party is raising concerns about political posters in Monroe County government buildings.

The ad, which promotes a Reagan Day fundraiser for the Monroe County GOP featuring gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd, appeared in the local newspaper, and was posted on the front window of the county human resources building.

In the newspaper ad, the copy claimed tickets could be purchased from the Register of Deeds’ office.

A release from the Tennessee Democratic Party called this "…a blatant use of public office to promote political fundraising."

The version posted in downtown Madisonville replaced that line with a phone number.

Pam Weston is a democrat in the area. She originally raised the issue of the poster on the county building.

“And I thought its taxpayer money, taxpayer building, taxpayer employees,” she said.

10News reached out to Millie Estes, who has held the Register of Deeds office since 1986.

“It’s not true,” she said. “It’s a mistake. We haven’t sold any tickets here and don’t have any to sell here.”

Monroe County GOP chair Lance Cavett took responsibility for the incorrect copy in the newspaper, calling it an "editing error." He said he’s issued a retraction.

He said the fundraiser will benefit the Monroe County GOP, not Boyd.

"I think it's a rather remarkable mistake," said Weston. "It'd be hard to make a mistake like that."

Cavett said he wasn't sure who was responsible for posting the political posters on the human resources building.

"I didn't know they were there, to be honest with you," he said.

Neither did Estes. Several county offices share the building.

“The ones on the door out there, I don’t have anything to do with it,” said Estes.

“I think they should take the signs down,” said Weston.

10News spoke to Monroe County Mayor Tim Yates. He said he had not been aware of the posters, but that political advertising on county property is not allowed.

He ordered them removed immediately. The posters are no longer up.

