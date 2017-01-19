WBIR
Close

Demolition underway at Morristown College

WBIR 5:27 PM. EST January 19, 2017

HAMBLEN COUNTY - Crews are working to tear down the historic Morristown College building as the city of Morristown prepares to turn the property into a park and historic monument. 

The college's previous owners bought the campus in 2014 for $275,000 after it fell into foreclosure. The city and the former owners, Brant and Amy Enderle, reached an agreement in October 2016 for the city to purchase the property for $900,000. The Enderles are also the new owners of Knoxville Center Mall.

Previous: City buys Morristown College for $900K; plans to build a park

Morristown city leaders plan to turn the college property into a public park. Officials say the demolition should be done by the end of the month. 

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories