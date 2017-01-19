Demolition underway at Morristown College

(Photo: Kevin Umberger, WBIR)

HAMBLEN COUNTY - Crews are working to tear down the historic Morristown College building as the city of Morristown prepares to turn the property into a park and historic monument.

The college's previous owners bought the campus in 2014 for $275,000 after it fell into foreclosure. The city and the former owners, Brant and Amy Enderle, reached an agreement in October 2016 for the city to purchase the property for $900,000. The Enderles are also the new owners of Knoxville Center Mall.

Morristown city leaders plan to turn the college property into a public park. Officials say the demolition should be done by the end of the month.

