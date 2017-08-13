Demonstrators stand against hate in Market Square

Demonstrators gathered in Market Square to fight back against hatred after violence in Charlottesville.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Market Square Sunday afternoon to stand against hate and to honor and remember the lives lost in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Saturday, a car plowed in to a group of peaceful protestors in Charlottesville, killing a 32-year-old woman. Protestors were leaving a “Unite the Right” rally that officials declared an “unlawful assembly.”

Hours later, a Virginia State Police Bell 407 helicopter crashed seven miles from the scene. Two pilots with links to East Tennessee were killed.

After the recent violence, several hundred people lead by the Women’s March Coalition gathered in Market Square to stand in solidarity.

"If we don't stand up now to make sure that stops, when will we stand?" Rep. Rick Staples, (D-Knoxville) said. He spoke at the event.

“I’m out here today because one of my big issues is violence in our community, and I don’t want to see this get worse,” Seema Singh Perez, running for the seat Knoxville City Council District Three, said.

Protestors said they are saddened but enraged to hear about what happened in Charlottesville.

“I think we need to be doing more to stand up and protect the rights of minorities in this country,” Shannon Thomas, a demonstrator, said.

As Staples rallied the crowd, he calling the attack in Charlottesville an act of domestic terrorism.

"I can't believe something this horrific took place the United States of America," Staples said.

He said it's time for people everywhere to take a stand against evil.

"We as Tennesseans, we as Knoxvillians have got to draw the line in the sand and say... The spouting of rhetoric that speaks to division and divisiveness in this country has got to stop because blood has been shed and innocent lives were lost," he said.

“[We are] sending a message from black and white people that collectively we are against this hate," Andre Canty, with 100 Black Men of Knoxville, said.

The protest remained peaceful as Knoxville Police monitored the area.

Organizers said Knoxville is a place of tolerance and they hope to set an example for the rest of the country.

© 2017 WBIR.COM