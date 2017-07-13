DENSO to bring up to 250 jobs to Maryville

MARYVLLE, TENN. - Automotive manufacturing corporation, DENSO, will bring hundreds of jobs to Maryville due to a plant closure in California, according to Blount Partnership. DENSO could be bringing "up to 250 jobs" to its Maryville location.

DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Inc. is the largest DENSO operation in North America, according to its website. It currently employs 3,500 hundred people at its Maryville facilities.

The Maryville plant manufactures various car parts for clients like Honda, Toyota, GM and Ford.

The DENSO Corporation is based in Japan and operates in 36 countries.

