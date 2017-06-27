For the first time in more than 20 years, new rules will regulate and streamline handgun safety training across Tennessee.

Starting July 1, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will enforce a new curriculum for the state’s handgun safety course, which is mandatory for students to take in order to earn a permit to carry.

The new rules will require instructors to give a presentation that shows several training videos in class. But one gun safety expert is condemning the presentation, arguing a video shows several unsafe practices for clearing and handling guns.

Susan Charrichner owns three firearm safety schools and operates the Shooting for Women Alliance, a non-profit that focuses on gun safety and defense training for women.

Charrichner showed 10News the presentation, which includes a training video where an instructor demonstrates how to check whether the gun is loaded.

"The actual instructor has her hand in front of the muzzle of the gun, as she's supposedly checking to see whether or not it's loaded or unloaded," Charrichner said. “You should never put your hand in front of the muzzle of the gun -- ever."

Instead, Charrichner said guns should always stay pointed in a safe direction, especially when clearing a firearm or checking for loaded ammunition.

In another screenshot, Charrichner pointed to what she called a “dangerous” formation. The video shows several students gathered around the instructor with multiple guns lying on a table in front of her.

"The gun right here is pointing in the direction over here at this guy,” Charrichner argued, pointing at a gun on the table in the video. "There should not be people surrounding the instructor when you're handling guns."

In order to keep the guns pointed in a safe direction, Charrichner said, the instructor should be on one side of the table with the students on another instead of having students surround her.

"As an instructor, you're held to a higher standard.” Charrichner said. “I have a problem teaching curriculum that is unsafe, that has technical errors in it, and that really we should not be proud of."

10News brought her concerns to the state. In a statement, a spokesperson with the Department of Safety said: “The new curriculum was necessary to provide many legal updates and to provide visual aids to the students. Video scenarios are included on some of the laws to make it easier for students to understand what the law is referring to.”

The statement went on to say the department is still editing changes to the curriculum in advance of July 1. A full interview was not immediately available.

On Tuesday, Charrichner traveled to Nashville to file a petition in person.

It is the second time she has filed a petition – the first was earlier this spring. She said the first petition resulted in the state delaying its new curriculum enforcement from April 1 to July 1.

“Accidents happen because you do unsafe gun handling practice,” Charrichner said.

