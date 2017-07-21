Depositions to begin in coal ash lawsuit

The TVA is considering changes to the way it stores its coal ash, following a major ash spill in 2008 in Kingston. (Photo: file)

Depositions are scheduled to begin next week in Knoxville in a federal lawsuit in which workers who helped clean up a massive coal ash spill in Roane County allege a company failed to warn of the ash's toxic effects.

The workers and their families filed the U.S. District Court action in 2013 against Jacobs Engineering Group. Trial is set to start in January in U.S. District Court in Knoxville, records show.

In December 2008, a huge cell holding wet coal ash collapsed at TVA's Kingston power plant, flooding the nearby countryside including the Emory and Clinch rivers. The ash was in storage, the remnants of coal being fired to fuel the plant.

Workers were hired to help in the massive cleanup that followed, an operation that cost TVA an estimated $1.2 billion.

An aerial view of the coal ash spill on December 22, 2008. (Photo: WBIR)

The lawsuit, whose more than 30 plaintiffs include Greg and Donna Adkisson of Harriman, alleges the workers have suffered debilitating health effects as a result of exposure while working in and around the coal ash. Heart and lung problems are among the alleged effects blamed on exposure to the coal ash, which plaintiffs say was toxic.

Jacobs Engineering Group of California was hired to oversee cleanup efforts.

According to the lawsuit, the company failed to warn workers of the fly ash's toxic threat. Workers also say no one gave them equipment to reduce exposure to the fly ash.

Jacobs has denied any wrongdoing and has sought the lawsuit's dismissal. It argues it should have immunity for having worked on TVA's behalf.

TVA is not a defendant in the suit. It settled numerous lawsuits several years ago with payouts of about $28 million.

Depositions, in which Jacobs' lawyers will question plaintiffs in the lawsuit, are set to continue in August, filings show.

