Dept. of Health beginning rabies vaccine drops in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to drop rabies vaccine baits in several Tennessee counties to help prevent rabies among with raccoons.

The department will drop oral rabies vaccine packets coated with fishmeal by airplane and helicopter in an 18-county area. This is the 16th year the state has participated in rabies vaccine baiting.

Three cases of raccoon rabies have been detected in East Tennessee so far this year.

The first vaccine drops were done Monday in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.

Another round will be dropped in Bradley, Franklin, Grundy, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk and Sequatchie counties on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Even though the vaccines are safe, officials ask you not to touch or move the baits. If you do come in contact with one, they advise that you wash your hands immediately.

The bait won't harm pets, but if they eat more than one it might upset their stomach.

There are warning labels on each bait.

