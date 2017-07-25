Deputies cleared in South Knox County officer-involved shooting

A man was shot and killed after a confrontation with deputies in a South Knox County neighborhood on May 23, 2017.

Several Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies have been cleared in a May shooting that killed a 74-year-old South Knox County man.

The Knoxville Police Department announced Tuesday that Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen has ruled the officer-involved shooting that killed 74-year-old Albert Gagnier a "justifiable homicide."

Deputies responded to Hay Meadow Trail around 5:30 p.m. on May 23 after residents called 911 to say a man had been firing a weapon in the air.

After deputies arrived, they said Gagnier raised his arm with a pistol directed toward deputies and the neighborhood. The deputies then fired at Gagnier, killing him.

Seven KCSO deputies were placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

KPD conducted the criminal investigation into the shooting. KCSO conducted an administrative review of the incident.

Allen reviewed the case and concluded the officers' actions were "subjectively and objectively justified," according to KPD.

© 2017 WBIR.COM