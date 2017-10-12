Deputies continue search for two persons of interest in Powell shooting

POWELL, TENN. - Two days after a shooting on Emory Road in Powell left one person dead and another injured, Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies continue to search for two men they believe are connected with the crime.

19-year-old Cameron Smith was killed and 20-year-old Lucas Halliburton was injured in the shooting Tuesday. Halliburton is in good condition at UT Medical Center.

Investigators are looking for a black Ford Mustang and the two men that were inside the vehicle when they began shooting at a white Chrysler Sebring driven by Smith. No motive has been released.

"I really hope they find who did this. I really hope they figure out why it happened. I just want justice for Cameron really," said Nellson Davis, a friend of both Smith and Halliburton. "When I heard Cameron passed away, I didn't know what to think. I was just in disbelief. I went into a state of shock."

Deputies have asked local businesses to look at any security cameras that are in the area and may have caught the car on camera.

For friends of the victims, answers to the questions they still have will hopefully bring closure.

"Why'd it happen? What was it over? They weren't the type of people to be caught up in anything like that," said Davis. "Luke or Cameron weren't the type of people to get caught up in that. So I really can't tell you why or how it happened."

