Deputies investigating after human remains found in area of Butterfly Gap Loop in Blount County

Crime Scene on Butterfly Gap Loop (Photo: marian, Custom)

BLOUNT COUNTY - Blount County deputies are on scene where human remains were found in the area of Butterfly Gap Loop on Friday morning.

An expert with University of Tennessee Department of Anthropology confirmed the remains are human after deputies located them, according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

It comes more than a month after a 69-year-old woman went missing from her home on Butterfly Gap Loop. At this time, it's unclear if the two are connected.

10News is working to get more information.

