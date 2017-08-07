Deputies: Missing 19-year-old may be in unsafe situation

Twyla Elaine Smothers (Photo: Custom)

KNOX COUNTY - Investigators are looking for a 19-year-old girl who could be in an unsafe situation, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Twyla Elaine Smothers,19, was last seen leaving an apartment on Nature Trails Boulevard with a male around 9 p.m. on Aug. 3. She last had contact with her family on Aug. 4 at 10:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Smothers is described as a white female, 5’5”, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Deputies believe the male she left with was wearing a ball cap and possibly goes by the name “Jose.” He was driving a 2000's model light tan or brown 4-door vehicle, possibly a Saturn or Kia, with a spoiler on the trunk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

