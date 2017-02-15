Deputies using new social media tactics to solve crimes

LOUDON COUNTY - Law enforcement agencies across East Tennessee are leaning on new social media tactics to help solve crimes.

More than two years have passed since the Loudon County Sheriff's Office first launched its Facebook page. Since then, its traffic and social engagements have taken off -- at times reaching more people than the entire county's population.

"When we started, it was just a public post: ‘Wear your seat belt’, ‘look what this child did in school today,'" said Cpl. Billy Hall, the department’s public information officer. “And then overnight, it exploded.”



After expanding the department’s use of Facebook, deputies are beginning to solve more crimes thanks to social media tips. Posts on their page now draw up to 70,000 views – nearly 20,000 more people than the population of Loudon County itself.

"(We put) it out there, a vehicle description, a face on it. Within two hours, (we get) a personal message: ‘This is who this is. This is where she works,’" said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis, describing the effectiveness of one of their posts.

Davis and Hall are the only two officials who administer the page. In mid-January, they posted a map of the active search area for on-going manhunt for the first time in the department’s history.

"If you put all the numbers on the manhunt, that hit around 65,000 people all together," Hall said.



Davis said the consistent updates take a load off their call center, which receives an estimated 18,000 calls a month.



"I really doubt that a bad guy is going to be checking his phone if he's on the run from officers," Davis said when asked about possibly compromising the manhunt.



Loudon County is not the only department experimenting with new media tools. In January, deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s Warrant Division began posting active warrants on Facebook.

"People can give us clues of where to look for people,” said Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins. “It's just like having extra eyes out in the community working for us."

WBIR 10News legal analyst Don Bosch said posting active warrants did not violence privacy laws.

“It’s not indicative of guilt or innocence - it’s simply a charge,” Bosch said. “So when it comes to privacy rights, the fact that you put somebody’s name, last known address and maybe some identifying features does not violate any laws.”



"Instead of having 10 sets of eyes out there, you've got maybe 100 sets of eyes out there," said Davis.

David acknowledges certain social media tactics do not come without their cons for law enforcement. Deputies have to consider privacy and safety concerns, plus the possibility of jeopardizing an investigation.

"I don't want to flash out there, ‘Hey,we've picked your low-level drug dealer up,’" he said.

In an era increasingly focused on police transparency and community relationships, Davis said law enforcement and social media go hand in hand.

He especially cherishes the private messages he'll never forget, including a recent one that reads: “God bless each and every one of you who protects us. I've always got your back.”

