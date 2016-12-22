Detectives recognized for work in murder investigation

Knox County Sheriff's Office Detectives Krystal Gibson and Allen Merritt, named November's Detectives of the Month.

Two Knox County Sheriff's Office detectives are being recognized for their work in finding the accused killer of a 16-year-old girl.

KCSO named Krystal Gibson and Allen Merritt the detectives of the month for November.

They investigated the shooting death of Emma Walker. The Central High cheerleader was shot from outside her home on November 21.



KCSO says the thorough work of Gibson and Merritt lead to the quick arrest of 18-year-old Riley Gaul.

Gaul was Walker's former high school boyfriend. He is charged with first degree murder.