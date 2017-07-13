Developing: Possible gas explosion at Blount County home

Officials were called to an address on Old White's Mill Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday on a possible home explosion.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TENN. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a possible house explosion in Blount County.

Information is limited at this time, but officials responded to an address on Old White's Mill Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday. It's located in a rural area east of Maryville.

It's very early in the investigation, but a sheriff's office spokesperson says it's possible it was a gas explosion. There's no word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it is available.

