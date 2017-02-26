Dierks Bentley brings Butch Jones on stage for Knoxville show

Dierks Bentley gave the Big Orange Country a great show Saturday night!
Knoxville not only had the opportunity to enjoy Bentley’s concert but also an appearance from University of Tennessee’s head coach, Butch Jones.
always a privilege to play knoxville. a lot of respect for that arena and its history. thanks @UTCoachJones for hanging. @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/Hr4eordpQ5— Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) February 26, 2017
Bentley was in full costume as a pilot when Butch joined him on the stage for the song “Drunk on a Plane.”
Coach Jones, Bentley and many fans posted about the performance on their social media accounts.
Thank you to @DierksBentley @coleswindell @JonPardi for a great night!!!— Butch Jones (@UTCoachJones) February 26, 2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs