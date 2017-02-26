WBIR
Dierks Bentley brings Butch Jones on stage for Knoxville show

Faith Howard, WBIR 7:28 PM. EST February 26, 2017

Dierks Bentley gave the Big Orange Country a great show Saturday night!

Knoxville not only had the opportunity to enjoy Bentley’s concert but also an appearance from University of Tennessee’s head coach, Butch Jones.

Bentley was in full costume as a pilot when Butch joined him on the stage for the song “Drunk on a Plane.”

Coach Jones, Bentley and many fans posted about the performance on their social media accounts.

(© 2017 WBIR)


