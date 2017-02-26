Dierks Bentley brings Butch Jones on stage for Knoxville show

Dierks Bentley gave the Big Orange Country a great show Saturday night!

Knoxville not only had the opportunity to enjoy Bentley’s concert but also an appearance from University of Tennessee’s head coach, Butch Jones.

always a privilege to play knoxville. a lot of respect for that arena and its history. thanks @UTCoachJones for hanging. @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/Hr4eordpQ5 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) February 26, 2017

Bentley was in full costume as a pilot when Butch joined him on the stage for the song “Drunk on a Plane.”

Coach Jones, Bentley and many fans posted about the performance on their social media accounts.

