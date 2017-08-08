Dirty Hoppin' John

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

½ pound of bulk andouille sausages

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced green pepper

1 tbsp. minced garlic

2 tsp. Cajun rub

2 cups dry rice

2 cans black-eyed peas

Directions:

Get the rice started by cooking according to directions on package.While rice is cooking, place andouille sausages in a large skillet and cook until browned. Set sausages aside. Sauté onion, celery and peppers in the sausage grease until soft. Add garlic and Cajun rub and sauté for an additional 3 minutes.Combine sausage, vegetables, rice and black-eyed peas. Salt and pepper to taste.

Presented by: Sweet P's BBQ

