Dirty Hoppin' John

Ingredients:
½ pound of bulk andouille sausages
1 cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
½ cup diced green pepper
1 tbsp. minced garlic
2 tsp. Cajun rub
2 cups dry rice
2 cans black-eyed peas
Directions:
Get the rice started by cooking according to directions on package.While rice is cooking, place andouille sausages in a large skillet and cook until browned. Set sausages aside. Sauté onion, celery and peppers in the sausage grease until soft. Add garlic and Cajun rub and sauté for an additional 3 minutes.Combine sausage, vegetables, rice and black-eyed peas. Salt and pepper to taste.
Presented by: Sweet P's BBQ
Date: 8/8/17
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs