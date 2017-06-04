Zoo Knoxville's Tiger Forest

KNOXVILLE - Zoo Knoxville wants East Tennesseeans to check out the new park exhibits ahead of the tourist season.

From Monday, June 5 until Thursday, June 8, most East Tennessee locals will be able to get into the park on the cheap.

Knox, Anderson, Union, Grainger, Jefferson, Blount, Sevier, Loudon and Roane county residents will receive $5 off the price of admission at Zoo Knoxville during those dates.

The zoo wants to encourage locals to visit on a weekday before peak tourist season, according to a release from Zoo Knoxville.

"We have had a lot of interest from our local residents about all the exciting new things happening at Zoo Knoxville," the release said.

Zoo Knoxville recently opened its Tiger Forest exhibit, a multi-acre habitat for Malayan tigers and white-naped cranes. The zoo plans to bring in animal ambassadors and animal caretakers to talk about exhibits for folks who come out this week.

Those with an I.D. and address in any of the eligible counties will receive the $5 discount.

