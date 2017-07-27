Discovery reportedly top bidder for Scripps as Viacom drops out

Scripps Interactive (Photo: WBIR)

Viacom has dropped its bid for a major media merger with Scripps Networks Interactive.

The New York-headquartered home of BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, has dropped its attempt in part over concern for overpaying for Scripps, said a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly on the development.

Scripps (SNI) shares have risen more than 20% in recent days as the bidding war has ensued, escalating its value to $10.9 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares were up 3% in early trading Thursday to $86.75.

A successful deal would have added Scripps' networks such as the HGTV, The Food Network and Travel Channel, together with Viacom's portfolio, which also includes CMT, MTV and VH1.

Viacom had made an all-cash offer to acquire Scripps, according to a report Wednesday from Reuters.

Viacom's exit leaves Discovery Communications, which operates the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, and the Oprah Winfrey Network, as the leading contender to acquire Scripps. Discovery had approached the Knoxville, Tenn.-headquartered Scripps about a merger in 2014.

Discovery Communications had no comment on the development.

The Scripps family, which controls the company, is apparently seeking a bid made up of at least 50% cash, said Michael Nathanson, senior research analyst at MoffettNathanson in an investor note Wednesday.

As the cost to acquired Scripps rose, concern rose that Viacom could be "at significant risk of getting downgraded, based on our estimates," he said.

"We still believe there will be significant cost synergies for any acquirer of" Scripps, Nathonson said.

Viacom (VIA) shares were up 3% to $41.05, while Discovery (DISCA) shares were steady at $26.58.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM