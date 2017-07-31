Discovery to purchase Scripps Networks for $14.6 billion

Scripps Interactive (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - It's official: After weeks of speculation, Discovery Communications has announced a deal to purchase Knoxville-based Scripps Networks Interactive.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Discovery,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said. “Scripps is one of the best run media companies in the world with terrific assets, strong brands and popular talent and formats. Our business is about great storytelling, authentic characters and passionate super fans."

Scripps CEO Kenneth Lowe said the agreement will allow the company to grow further across the world and on many different platforms. Lowe is expected to join Discovery's board of directors after the deal has been closed.

The merger will need to reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission and other regulatory agencies. The deal is expected to close by early 2018.

Scripps is home to many popular brands, including the Food Network and HGTV.

