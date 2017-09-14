Does the 'hot cop' craze influence public perception of police?

KNOXVILLE - A survey published this week by the Pew Research Center shows significant differences in how Republicans and Democrats view police officers.

The study used a thermometer scale with zero representing the most negative and 100 representing the most positive views of police officers and a few other professions. Among the general public, police were rated at 67.

However, Republicans rated police 22 points higher than Democrats.

Though photos of "hot cops" have gone viral this week, public relations specialist Mike Cohen said the trend isn't enough to change public perception.

"East Tennessee by and large is a very conservative area that tends to trust authority, tends to trust the government, tends to trust law enforcement, but there are certainly pockets withing the community that do not," Cohen said.

Cohen said improving police perception among groups that don't view them warmly takes face-to-face relationship building.

"The problem is that people see things on Facebook and it tends to make them believe what they already believe, so it doesn't really change minds very much," Cohen said.

KPD is asking people that like their photo to donate to the charity of their choice to help with victims of Hurricane Irma. Cohen said that's a situation where social media can make a difference.

"One of the nice parts about social media is you end up having interactions, even though they're shallow, with people with whom you would have no interaction with under any circumstances any other way," he said.

