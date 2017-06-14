'Dog Years' gains distributor, moves closer to movie release

Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter in "Dog Years." (Photo: Custom)

Entertainment company A24 has acquired the North American distribution rights to "Dog Years," bringing the Knoxville-filmed movie one big step closer to movie theaters across the country.

Knoxvillian Gordon Whitener, one of the movie's producers, told WBIR 10News about the acquisition Wednesday. Whitener said DirecTV will also be involved in the movie's distribution.

"We are thrilled to work with A24. They are a fantastic company who is on a roll. We are thankful to everyone who helped us get to this point," Whitener said.

A24 recently handled distribution of the Oscar award-winning movie "Moonlight."

The cast and crew of "Dog Years" spent several weeks filming scenes in Knoxville last summer. The movie's cast includes stars Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter and Chevy Chase.

The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City in April.

