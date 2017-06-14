WBIR
'Dog Years' gains distributor, moves closer to movie release

Russell Biven was able to see "Dog Years" at the Tribeca Film Festival and shares his thoughts on the movie filmed in Knoxville.

Melissa Erickson and Russell Biven , WBIR 4:56 PM. EDT June 14, 2017

Entertainment company A24 has acquired the North American distribution rights to "Dog Years," bringing the Knoxville-filmed movie one big step closer to movie theaters across the country. 

Knoxvillian Gordon Whitener, one of the movie's producers, told WBIR 10News about the acquisition Wednesday. Whitener said DirecTV will also be involved in the movie's distribution.

"We are thrilled to work with A24. They are a fantastic company who is on a roll. We are thankful to everyone who helped us get to this point," Whitener said. 

A24 recently handled distribution of the Oscar award-winning movie "Moonlight." 

'Dog Years' was rewritten to take place in Knoxville, producer says

The cast and crew of "Dog Years" spent several weeks filming scenes in Knoxville last summer. The movie's cast includes stars Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter and Chevy Chase. 

The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City in April.

