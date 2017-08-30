'Dog Years' to play at San Diego film fest

Source: "Dog Years"

"Dog Years", the feature movie made last year right here in East Tennessee, has scored another film festival.

It's set to be shown Oct. 6 during the San Diego International Film Festival in California. Film principals tweeted out the West Coast debut on Wednesday night.

The movie stars Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter in the story of a former movie star named Vic Edwards who comes to accept that his greatest cinema days have passed. Reynolds' character is a Tennessean who visits Nashville and ends up in Knoxville thanks to Winter's character.

It's been described as a cross-generational comedy. Adam Rifkin directed it.

Chairs for Chevy Chase and Burt Reynolds as shown Tuesday during filming of "Dog Years" in Knoxville and Eastern Tennessee.

Because so much of it was filmed here, many East Tennesseans ended up either appearing in it or working on it.

Comic actor Chevy Chase and Ellar Coltraine, who starred in "Boyhood", also have roles.

"Dog Years" was shot mostly in Knoxville during the summer of 2016. Key sites included Volunteer Landing and Market Square, where Reynolds and Chase share an outdoor scene at a restaurant.

The movie has yet to be released in commercial theaters. It debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in April in Manhattan.

Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter in "Dog Years." (Photo: Broken Twig Productions)

Among the producers is Gordon Whitener of Knoxville.

