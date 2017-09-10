Dogs cool off from Summer heat at Doggie Dip Day

Inskiip Pool went to the dogs on Sunday--- literally!

Once the city pool closes for the summer season, Knoxville Parks and Recreation officials invite people to bring their pups over to enjoy the water.

Dog owner Ginny Davis said that events like this not only allow her dog Murphy to have a good time, but also socialize her dog in a way that she can't do at a normal dog park.

"She is a water lover and she gets excited every time we tell her we're going," she said.

City workers drain the chlorine from the pool so that it does not hurt the dogs.

All dogs were required to have up-to-date vaccinations, leashes and tags for the event.

