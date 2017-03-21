Dogs rescued from house fire finding new homes

The Blount County Animal Center is caring for more than a dozen dogs and puppies rescued from a Walland house fire last week.

Flames engulfed the home on Dalton Lane in Walland Friday morning. The couple who lived in the home got out safely, but suffered from smoke inhalation. More than 10 dogs were saved, but the homeowner estimated they had more than 20 dogs in the home.

The dogs who were rescued were taken to the animal shelter. Charlie Radford with the Blount County Animal Center said they started adopting out some of the dogs on Tuesday.

"They've been for the past couple days being bathed, fed, walked, groomed - we have two professional dog groomers here that volunteer their time and they've groomed them all and given them haircuts and baths and trimmed their nails," he said.

Radford said there were 15 cars waiting to take in the dogs when the center's doors opened Tuesday morning.

Some of the puppies are still in foster care and are too young to be adopted. They will be ready to go home with families in five-to-six weeks.

The Blount County Animal Center takes in around 3,000 animals a year.

