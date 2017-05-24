KNOXVILLE - The Dogwood Arts director has resigned and an interim has been tapped while the organization searches for a new leader.

Tom Cervone, executive director for about 18 months, explained his departure in a recent statement obtained by 10News.

He wrote that his personal and professional life have taken "some very curious and unexpected turns" in recent months.

"In order to protect the integrity of this terrific and tried and true community asset, I sincerely believe it's time for me to step aside and allow the board to identify new leadership," he wrote.

Cervone, former longtime managing director at the Clarence Brown Theatre, wished Dogwood Arts well.

Vicki Baumgartner will become interim director while the board searches for a new director, said Janet Testerman, board chair.

The organization, which sponsors numerous arts events to show off the area's assets, had a successful spring, the time of the annual Dogwood Arts festival, according to Testerman.

"We wish Tom nothing but the best, and we’ve had the great fortune of strong leadership over the years and are confident we’ll find the right person to lead us into the next chapter of the organization as we move forward and continue to grow," Testerman wrote 10News.

Testerman said the group's April season, which included the Rhythm & Blooms Fest, was a success.

"We’re always looking at new and engaging opportunities to promote art, culture and natural beauty, while extending the 63-year legacy of an organization that has become a cornerstone of the Knoxville community," Testerman wrote.

Dogwood Arts began after a New York writer in 1947 depicted Knoxville as ugly and undesirable. Civic leaders and citizens banded together in the 1950s to promote the area's beauty and cultural heritage.

The annual Dogwood Arts festival was one offshoot of that effort.

