Dogwood Arts to hold Bazillion Blooms initiative

Dogwood Arts will hold a community tree planting day in December as part of its 9th year of the Bazillion Blooms program.

Their goal is to plant 10,000 trees in 10 years. Dogwood Arts has partnered with local nurseries to sell and plant over 8,700 April-blooming, disease-resistant dogwood trees.

This program was established with the goal of restoring the former vitality and beauty of the dogwood tree population in our East Tennessee communities.

