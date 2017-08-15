Dolly Parton announces children's album 'I Believe in You'

Dolly Parton revealed plans to release her first children's album "I Believe in You." Photo submitted.

NASHVILLE - After 20 years of making sure children have access to free books through her Imagination Library, Dolly Parton revealed plans Tuesday for her first children’s album.

“I Believe In You” will be available digitally Sept. 29 and in stores worldwide Oct. 13. All 13 songs on the album were written by Parton. Proceeds from “I Believe in You” will benefit Parton’s Imagination Library.

“My first album was released 50 years ago and it's been an amazing 50 years since then,” Parton said in a statement. “I am very excited that now I'm coming out with my first children's album in all of those 50 years. I'm proudest of all that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library.”

Parton founded the Imagination Library in her hometown of Sevierville, Tenn., in 1996. Since then, the program has expanded to provide new, age appropriate books monthly to more than 1 million children in four countries.

Parton revealed the album cover for “I Believe in You” in front of the fireside living room set she used for her Smoky Mountains Rise Telethon in December.

“I Believe In You” track listing:

1. I Believe in You

2. Coat of Many Colors (new recording)

3. Together Forever

4. I Am a Rainbow

5. I’m Here

6. A Friend Like You

7. Imagination

8. You Can Do It

9. Responsibility

10. You Gotta Be

11. Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny

12. Chemo Hero

13. Brave Little Soldier

Bonus track spoken audio: Coat of Many Colors (book read by Dolly Parton)

The Tennessean