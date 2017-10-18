Dolly Parton donates 165k books to help children affected by recent hurricanes

(Photo: Dolly Parton Imagination Library)

East Tennessee's sweetheart is helping ongoing relief efforts in the wake of multiple hurricanes that have devastated areas of Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Dolly Parton announced she's partnering with her Imagination Library nonprofit, First Book and Penguin Young Readers to form a campaign to donate 500,000 children's books to educators and young readers affected by hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey.

Dolly also announced she made a financial contribution to the One America Appeal to benefit relief efforts for those hurricanes. The appeal was launched by all five living former U.S. presidents.

Dolly said she felt inclined to help after seeing the nation's support during the Sevier County wildfires.

"After the tremendous outpouring of support my hometown received last winter after the wildfires raged through the area, I want to do my part to help other areas affected by natural disasters," Dolly said. "I admire and respect this effort led by our Presidents so it is an honor for me to contribute to their work."

Dolly's foundation kicked off the campaign by donating 165,000 books and $90,750 to cover the cost of shipping to make books available to educators at no cost.

"I know in the immediate aftermath of a disaster books are not the first thing people need or miss. But I also know from our past experience that after some time has passes, families, schools and libraries are eager to replenish their shelves, and their hearts, with books."

People can visit Hurricane Book Relief at this link to learn more and donate to the effort. The campaign said every $10 donated will cover the costs needed to put 18 books in the hands of children affected by the storms.

© 2017 WBIR.COM