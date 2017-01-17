Dolly Parton during an interview with WBIR 10News anchor Beth Haynes in 2016. (Photo: WBIR)

Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda will present their "9 to 5" co-star, Lily Tomlin, with the Screen Actors' Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.

The trio starred in the 1980 movie together and remained good friends. The movie is listed as number 74 on the American Film Institute's list of 100 funniest American movies of all time.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will honor Tomlin's long career as an actress, comedian, writer, producer and "all-around entertainment maverick."

The SAG Awards air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.

